Safe-haven demand puts gold on track for eighth weekly gain

Bengaluru — Gold held steady below $4,000/oz on Friday and was set for an eighth consecutive weekly gain, buoyed by lingering geopolitical and economic tension and increased expectations of further US rate cuts.
Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $3,968.69/oz by 3.40am GMT, but was up 2.2% for the week. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.3% to $3,982.6.
Silver rose 0.3% to $49.25/oz, easing from the record high of $51.22 hit on Thursday.
“Options markets revealed a rise in volatility alongside downside protection for gold during the final stages of this rally, and it seems a good a time as any for gold bulls to book some profits. Still, I expect any pullback could be limited,” City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.
Israel’s government ratified a ceasefire with Hamas on Friday, clearing the way to suspend hostilities in Gaza within 24 hours and free Israeli hostages held there within 72 hours after that, even as Israeli strikes on the besieged enclave continued.
ANZ analysts said in a note that slowing economic growth, higher inflation, a shifting geopolitical landscape and diversification from US assets and the dollar will keep investment demand and central bank purchases of gold strong, while renewed rate cuts should also support the metal.
Bullion surged past $4,000/oz for the first time on Wednesday, reaching a record high of $4,059.05. The non-yielding asset, traditionally considered a hedge during geopolitical and economic uncertainty, has gained about 52% this year.
Its rally has been fuelled by geopolitical tension, robust central bank buying, rising exchange trade fund inflows, the expectation of US rate cuts and tariff-related economic uncertainties.
Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s September meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that Fed officials agreed that risks to the US job market were high enough to warrant a rate cut, but remained wary amid stubborn inflation.
The Fed resumed its rate-cutting cycle in September with a 25 basis point (bp) cut. Traders see a 25bp cut each in October and December, with a 95% and 80% chance, respectively.
Platinum eased 1% to $1,601.78 and palladium dropped 2.3% to $1,379.25.
Safe-haven demand puts gold on track for eighth weekly gain
Lingering geopolitical and economic tension and increased expectation of more US rate cuts keeps metal steady below $4,000
