subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Tackling your questions tonight are Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Jared Hoover from All Weather Capital.

RECOMMENDED READING:

JSE taps insider Valdene Reddy as new CEO

The JSE veteran will replace Leila Fourie from March 2026
Companies
11 hours ago

De Beers chair calls on US to lift diamond tariffs

Levies raise prices for consumers and disrupt diamond supply chains, says Barend Petersen
Companies
4 hours ago

WATCH: Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan on logistics growth and rental trends

Business Day TV speaks with Andrea Taverna-Turisan, founder and CEO of Equites Property Fund
Companies
3 hours ago

Exxaro leans on coal expertise to grow in manganese and renewables

Exxaro positions itself as a diversified bulk miner, betting on long-term manganese fundamentals
Companies
7 hours ago

Glencore and Sibanye win approval to merge chrome assets

Green light for the deal is seen as key step in protecting SA’s vital chrome industry and boosting output
Companies
2 days ago

The JSE’s big fintech moment

Optasia’s planned share listing is set to be the largest IPO ever for a fintech company on the JSE.
Companies
1 day ago

Euronext listing boss says JSE retains strong pull factor for global investors

Representatives from European stock exchange visit SA to cement relations between the bourses
Companies
18 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold crosses $4,000 milestone in boon for mining ...
Markets
2.
Gold takes a break from its record run
Markets
3.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Valterra off the leash
Markets
4.
Oil prices rise as Opec+ calms fear of oversupply
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.