subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Caroline Cremen, a portfolio manager at Adviceworx, joins Business Day TV for a discussion about the day’s market movers.

RECOMMENDED READING:

JSE taps insider Valdene Reddy as new CEO

The JSE veteran will replace Leila Fourie from March 2026
Companies
8 hours ago

De Beers chair calls on US to lift diamond tariffs

Levies raise prices for consumers and disrupt diamond supply chains, says Barend Petersen
Companies
1 hour ago

Engineering firm taps Neal Froneman’s expertise

Froneman, who retired from Sibanye at the end of September, took up his adviser role at DRA Global at the beginning of October
Companies
9 hours ago

Private labels tighten grip on health and beauty as name brands lose ground

Retailer-owned brands are expanding their share of sales, driven by competitive pricing and growing shopper trust
Companies
3 hours ago

Exxaro leans on coal expertise to grow in manganese and renewables

Exxaro positions itself as a diversified bulk miner, betting on long-term manganese fundamentals
Companies
4 hours ago

Hammerson raises €350m in oversubscribed bond sale

CEO Rita-Rose Gagné says the bond demand reflects investor confidence in Hammerson’s strategy
Companies
4 hours ago

Fintech founders rake in billions as big firms circle

Fintech exits surge as SA’s scale-up economy gains momentum amid payment reforms
Companies
15 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold crosses $4,000 milestone in boon for mining ...
Markets
2.
Gold takes a break from its record run
Markets
3.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Valterra off the leash
Markets
4.
Oil prices rise as Opec+ calms fear of oversupply
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.