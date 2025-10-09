Bengaluru — Gold took a breather from a record run on Thursday, as investors booked profits a day after bullion breached the key $4,000/oz level for the first time on economic and geopolitical uncertainty and the hope of further US rate cuts this year.
Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,020.99/oz by 3.02am GMT, after hitting a record high of $4,059.05 on Wednesday.
US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.7% to $4,040.70.
On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, a ceasefire and hostage deal that could open the way to ending Israel’s bloody two-year-old war, which the UN says constituted a genocide.
“You can’t look past the significance of the phase one deal between Israel and Hamas [given] one of the reasons why gold’s been moving higher is geopolitical risks, but it’s probably just a handy excuse to take profits after hitting another record,” said Capital.com analyst Kyle Rodda.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve officials agreed that risks to the US job market were high enough to warrant a rate cut, but remained wary amid stubborn inflation, per minutes of the September 16-17 meeting released on Wednesday.
Markets are pricing in a 25 basis point (bp) cut each in October and December, with probabilities of 94% and 79%, respectively, per the CME FedWatch tool.
Non-yielding gold thrives in a low-interest-rate environment and during economic and geopolitical uncertainties.
Global markets struggled this week amid political turmoil in Japan and France, coupled with an ongoing US government shutdown, sparking a flight to safety in gold.
Gold has climbed 54% year-to-date on strong central bank buying, increased demand for gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs), a weaker dollar and safe-haven demand.
Elsewhere, spot silver lost 0.1% to $48.83/oz, after hitting an all-time high of $49.57 on Wednesday. Platinum slipped 0.8% to $1,649.81 and palladium dropped 0.1% to $1,447.81.
Gold takes a break from its record run
Metal falls as investors take profits after safe-haven asset breaches $4,000/oz level for first time
Bengaluru — Gold took a breather from a record run on Thursday, as investors booked profits a day after bullion breached the key $4,000/oz level for the first time on economic and geopolitical uncertainty and the hope of further US rate cuts this year.
Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,020.99/oz by 3.02am GMT, after hitting a record high of $4,059.05 on Wednesday.
US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.7% to $4,040.70.
On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, a ceasefire and hostage deal that could open the way to ending Israel’s bloody two-year-old war, which the UN says constituted a genocide.
“You can’t look past the significance of the phase one deal between Israel and Hamas [given] one of the reasons why gold’s been moving higher is geopolitical risks, but it’s probably just a handy excuse to take profits after hitting another record,” said Capital.com analyst Kyle Rodda.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve officials agreed that risks to the US job market were high enough to warrant a rate cut, but remained wary amid stubborn inflation, per minutes of the September 16-17 meeting released on Wednesday.
Markets are pricing in a 25 basis point (bp) cut each in October and December, with probabilities of 94% and 79%, respectively, per the CME FedWatch tool.
Non-yielding gold thrives in a low-interest-rate environment and during economic and geopolitical uncertainties.
Global markets struggled this week amid political turmoil in Japan and France, coupled with an ongoing US government shutdown, sparking a flight to safety in gold.
Gold has climbed 54% year-to-date on strong central bank buying, increased demand for gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs), a weaker dollar and safe-haven demand.
Elsewhere, spot silver lost 0.1% to $48.83/oz, after hitting an all-time high of $49.57 on Wednesday. Platinum slipped 0.8% to $1,649.81 and palladium dropped 0.1% to $1,447.81.
Reuters
Gold crosses $4,000 milestone in boon for mining firms
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Dark history, but gold could play a role in bailing SA out of a difficult spot
US gold futures top $4,000 as record run powers ahead
BRIAN KANTOR: Gold, the not so barbarous relic, is holding its own against JSE returns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.