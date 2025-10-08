A ‘fear of missing out’ is also boosting the rally, analysts say
Wealth is being exported while national assets are turned into someone else’s factor input
Mkhwanazi accuses Kohler Barnard of endangering officers’ lives after photos of safe house made public
NEC adopts proposal aimed to arrest the deindustrialisation of SA’s metals sectors
Optasia’s planned share listing is set to be the largest IPO ever for a fintech company on the JSE.
Imports set to surge 11.8%, the fastest worldwide, as continent’s demand and exports defy global slowdown
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Salvador Anglada, CEO of Optasia
Hamas says it has exchanged a list of the names of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners to be released under a swap deal
After two quiet World Cup games, SA expect a charged atmosphere as they face an in-form Indian side
The Eastern Cape plant has produced many icons over the past seven decades
This year marks 25 years since the first exchange traded fund (ETF) was launched in SA. Business Day TV sat down with Niki Giles, head of strategy at Prescient, to discuss how ETFs have evolved and to explore some current trends.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What’s next for SA’s ETF market?
Business Day TV speaks with Niki Giles, head of strategy at Prescient, about how exchange traded funds have evolved and to explore some current trends
This year marks 25 years since the first exchange traded fund (ETF) was launched in SA. Business Day TV sat down with Niki Giles, head of strategy at Prescient, to discuss how ETFs have evolved and to explore some current trends.
MORE COMPANIES NEWS:
PODCAST | Optasia CEO unpacks planned R6.3bn JSE listing
Dawie de Villiers and the art of shareholder returns
PODCAST | Lincoln Mali on building a completive fintech platform
Momentum upbeat on asset growth after JSE’s 100,000-point milestone
Big earners flock to Capitec as private banking’s allure wanes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.