Tackling your questions tonight are Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Schalk Louw from PSG Wealth Old Oak.

MORE COMPANIES NEWS:

Dis-Chem’s leadership changes ‘could boost investor confidence’

Asset manager would like new leadership to retain retailer’s culture while improving  execution
Companies
12 hours ago

The JSE’s big fintech moment

Optasia’s planned share listing is set to be the largest IPO ever for a fintech company on the JSE.
Companies
14 hours ago

Italtile warns SA manufacturing is on the brink

Unstable environment is leading to acceleration of deindustrialisation, CEO says
Companies
18 hours ago

US department of war buys stake in South32 Alaskan joint venture

Overall, the White House has invested $35.6m in Trilogy Metals, making the US government a 10% shareholder in the company
Companies
1 day ago

PODCAST | Optasia CEO unpacks planned R6.3bn JSE listing

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Salvador Anglada, CEO of Optasia
Companies
5 hours ago

WATCH: CEO Anthony Lennox shares Orion Minerals’ copper production journey

Business Day TV speaks with Anthony Lennox, CEO of Orion Minerals
Companies
1 day ago

Glencore and Sibanye win approval to merge chrome assets

Green light for the deal is seen as key step in protecting SA’s vital chrome industry and boosting output
Companies
1 day ago

Growthpoint healthcare bets on ageing population with Auria acquisition

The deal marks an entry into the senior living sector and expands its investment mandate beyond traditional healthcare infrastructure
Companies
1 day ago
