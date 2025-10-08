subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Reko Nare from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance

MORE MARKET NEWS & ANALYSIS:

UK wants clarity on EU steel quotas

British industry calls on the government to negotiate preferential treatment with the EU
World
8 hours ago

Asian and US stocks fall while gold breaches $4,000/oz

The yen is down more than 3% for the week, on track for steepest weekly decline in a year
Markets
16 hours ago

Gold crosses $4,000 milestone in boon for mining firms

A ‘fear of missing out’ is also boosting the rally, analysts say
Markets
15 hours ago

Oil prices rise as Opec+ calms fear of oversupply

Some traders are holding long positions, or bets that prices will rise, on continued efforts to curb Russian crude flows
Markets
15 hours ago

Stablecoins ‘could syphon $1-trillion from emerging market banks over next three years’

Desire to secure savings will drive people and companies in economies prone to currency crashes to put their money into stablecoin wallets instead of ...
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig, as they answer your stock ...
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV chats with Viv Govender from Rand Swiss
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Technical analysis on Afrimat, Mondi and Nedbank

Business Day TV speaks to Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Brendan Capstick from Nedbank Private Wealth for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance and insights into ...
Markets
1 day ago
