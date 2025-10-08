A ‘fear of missing out’ is also boosting the rally, analysts say
Wealth is being exported while national assets are turned into someone else’s factor input
Mkhwanazi accuses Kohler Barnard of endangering officers’ lives after photos of safe house made public
NEC adopts proposal aimed to arrest the deindustrialisation of SA’s metals sectors
Optasia’s planned share listing is set to be the largest IPO ever for a fintech company on the JSE.
Imports set to surge 11.8%, the fastest worldwide, as continent’s demand and exports defy global slowdown
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Salvador Anglada, CEO of Optasia
Hamas says it has exchanged a list of the names of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners to be released under a swap deal
After two quiet World Cup games, SA expect a charged atmosphere as they face an in-form Indian side
The Eastern Cape plant has produced many icons over the past seven decades
The price of Brent crude futures rose more than 0.7% on Wednesday, reaching a one-week high on fears that the US and Europe could keep sanctions on Russia for an extended period as the Kremlin stalls on a peace deal with Ukraine.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent crude on the rise again
