Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital, provides analysis of Afrimat, Mondi and Nedbank.

ALSO READ:

Afrimat weighs options for Nkomati mine as ferrochrome slump bites

Despite improved output, the anthracite operation faces uncertainty after smelters shut down
Companies
22 hours ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Mondi shares plummet almost 17%

Share price of paper and packaging group Mondi plummets on trading update
Markets
1 day ago

Mondi reorganises business units after tough third quarter

Group delays investment in new sack kraft paper machine at its pulp mill in Canada due to market conditions
Companies
1 day ago

Mondi slides to 12-year low after dismal outlook

Company’s warning of weak demand sends shock waves across paper and packaging sector
Companies
1 day ago

Moody’s says Nedbank’s Ecobank exit is credit positive

Agency says transaction provides lender with chance to improve profitability by refocusing its strategy for rest of the continent
Companies
1 month ago
