subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Taking your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig.

MORE COMPANY NEWS:

US department of war buys stake in South32 Alaskan joint venture

Overall, the White House has invested $35.6m in Trilogy Metals, making the US government a 10% shareholder in the company
Companies
19 hours ago

Datatec’s first-half earnings set to double

All its divisions have contributed strong financial performances
Companies
21 hours ago

Illegal mining must be combated as a national priority, says PwC

Report finds smuggling and theft of precious metals has cost industry at least R60bn to date
National
12 hours ago

Sanlam Private Equity inks deal to acquire Old Mutual Private Equity’s Medhold

OMPE is exiting its investment in medical devices supplier seven years after investing
Companies
11 hours ago

Glencore and Sibanye win approval to merge chrome assets

Green light for the deal is seen as key step in protecting SA’s vital chrome industry and boosting output
Companies
15 hours ago

Growthpoint healthcare bets on ageing population with Auria acquisition

The deal marks an entry into the senior living sector and expands its investment mandate beyond traditional healthcare infrastructure
Companies
15 hours ago

SA Corporate exits Bluff Towers in R545m deal

The centre, which was redeveloped around 2021 going into 2022, has now reached its full potential according to the group
Companies
14 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Mondi shares plummet almost 17%
Markets
2.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs as AI ...
Markets
3.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: JSE passes another milestone
Markets
4.
Oil extends gains on lower output hike by Opec+
Markets
5.
Political jolts and US government shutdown casts ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.