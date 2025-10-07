The yen is down more than 3% for the week, on track for steepest weekly decline in a year
Full-year 2025 numbers are the result of focused and systemic execution of the turnaround plan
Logistics group leans on R146bn in government guarantees to steady finances after tough year
NEC adopts proposal aimed to arrest the deindustrialisation of SA’s metals sectors
Unstable environment is leading to acceleration of deindustrialisation, CEO says
With 1,000 South Africans joining the unemployment queue daily, think tank urges major overhauls to training, labour regulation and SME support
Many details still have to be ironed out, says Qatar, which has mediated in previous attempts to secure peace with the US and Egypt
Hooker says the world champions will not rest on laurels on five-match European tour
Patrick Mavros combines craftsmanship, conservation and a deep sense of family.
Viv Govender, senior analysts and portfolio manager at Rand Swiss, joins Business Day TV to discuss the day’s market movers.
Business Day TV chats with Viv Govender from Rand Swiss
