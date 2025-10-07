Business Day TV talks to Brendan Capstick from Nedbank Private Wealth for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance and insights into what’s driving the movements.
Government's targeted lifting of ‘anticollusion’ legislation is a tacit acknowledgment the law is ultimately uncompetitive and harms consumers
Report finds smuggling and theft of precious metals has cost industry at least R60bn to date
The IPO, initially targeted for the fourth quarter of 2025, could raise more than $1.5bn
Overall, the White House has invested $35.6m in Trilogy Metals, making the US government a 10% shareholder in the company
Business Day TV speaks to Frederick Mitchell, Aluma Capital‘s chief economist
Business Law & Tax Review September 2025
Hot and dry weather reduced production potential, says ministry
Showdown will pit 10 amateur Australian players against professionals, headlined by Carlos Alcaraz, with winner pocketing A$1m
Water in BMW starter motors can cause corrosion, leading to a short circuit and, in the worst case, a fire
Brendan Capstick from Nedbank Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Glencore and Sibanye win approval to merge chrome assets
US department of war buys stake in South32 Alaskan joint venture
Afrimat expects first-half earnings to almost double
SABC expands its online streaming to 1.5-million users
Growthpoint healthcare bets on ageing population with Auria acquisition
Musk ‘picks veteran banker as xAI finance chief’
Altron benefits from diversified portfolio in tough times
