Brendan Capstick from Nedbank Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

MORE COMPANY NEWS:

Glencore and Sibanye win approval to merge chrome assets

Green light for the deal is seen as key step in protecting SA’s vital chrome industry and boosting output
Companies
3 hours ago

US department of war buys stake in South32 Alaskan joint venture

Overall, the White House has invested $35.6m in Trilogy Metals, making the US government a 10% shareholder in the company
Companies
7 hours ago

Afrimat expects first-half earnings to almost double

The group has noted higher sales volumes, particularly in local iron ore
Companies
10 hours ago

SABC expands its online streaming to 1.5-million users

Its digital platform has grown faster than anticipated, with 500,000 SABC+ users reported in March
Companies
7 hours ago

Growthpoint healthcare bets on ageing population with Auria acquisition

The deal marks an entry into the senior living sector and expands its investment mandate beyond traditional healthcare infrastructure
Companies
2 hours ago

Musk ‘picks veteran banker as xAI finance chief’

Financial Times says former Morgan Stanley banker advised the billionaire on acquisition of X
Companies
3 hours ago

Altron benefits from diversified portfolio in tough times

Tech group lifts outlook, with earnings from continuing operations set to rise as much as 24%
Companies
1 day ago
