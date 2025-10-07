Markets

Stablecoins ‘could syphon $1-trillion from emerging market banks over next three years’

Desire to secure savings will drive people and companies in economies prone to currency crashes to put their money into stablecoin wallets instead of banks, Standard Chartered says

07 October 2025 - 22:07
by Marc Jones
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
London — The boom in dollar-backed stablecoins, boosted by US President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency policies, could suck $1-trillion worth of deposits out of emerging economy banks in the next few years, a report from Standard Chartered estimates.

About 99% of all stablecoins are pegged to the dollar, which economists say effectively makes them dollar-based bank accounts and increasingly attractive in parts of the world prone to currency crises.

Standard Chartered, which has a long history of operating in developing economies, said the desire to avoid savings being wiped out will drive individuals and companies to put their money into stablecoin wallets instead of banks.

“We see the potential for $1-trillion to leave emerging market banks and move into stablecoins in the next three years or so,” it said in the report, which was published on Monday.

While new US cryptocurrency laws aim to mitigate deposit flight by prohibiting US-compliant stablecoin issuers from paying direct yields — the equivalent of an interest rate on a bank account — Standard Chartered said investors in developing economies would still want them.

HEATH MUCHENA: Stablecoin remittances — the $1-trillion African opportunity

Transfers made in USDT or USDC can cost less than 1% and settle in seconds, not days
Opinion
1 month ago

“Return of capital matters more than return on capital,” the bank said, estimating that current trends point to the use of stablecoins as savings across developing economies jumping to $1.22-trillion by the end of 2028, from about $173bn now.

While a large number in absolute terms, the bank’s analysts stressed that would still represent just 2% of bank deposits in the 16 countries they deem at “high-risk” of this sort of deposit flight.

They include the likes of Egypt, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Morocco and Kenya, which have all suffered currency crashes in recent years, but also heavyweight economies such as SA, Turkey, India, China and Brazil.

“Many of them, with the key exception of China, have twin deficits that leave them relatively vulnerable to global risk aversion and sudden sharp currency depreciation,” the report states.

Policymakers in a number of countries have already voiced concerns about stablecoins, including the risk they could facilitate capital flight in the event of a crisis, and also make it harder to stop.

There is little data about who holds stablecoins, but Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of Tether, the world’s biggest issuer of stablecoins, said last year that emerging markets were the source of much its recent growth due the perception of its USDT coin as a dollar-like asset.

Most central banks in emerging markets, are eyeing digital versions of their fiat currencies, though economists point out that they are also likely to attract money away from commercial banks, given that they are effectively government backed.

Reuters

SA Revenue Service doubles down on crypto asset players

Tax agency to use AI in automating administrative decision-making processes
Companies
1 month ago

HEATH MUCHENA: How stablecoins and bitcoin are rebuilding global finance

Stablecoins are the financial equivalent of switching from snail mail to instant messaging
Opinion
2 months ago

WATCH: Stablecoins gain traction in Africa

Business Day TV speaks to Rob Downes, head of digital assets at Absa CIB
Markets
2 months ago

JSE considers 24-hour trading

If implemented, round-the-clock trading could expand access for both retail and institutional investors
Companies
2 months ago

Crypto sector breaches $4-trillion on US legislation

US House passes a bill to create a framework for US-dollar-pegged cryptocurrency tokens
World
2 months ago
