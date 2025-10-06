STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Mondi shares plummet almost 17%

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
The share price of paper and packaging group Mondi plummeted more than 16% on Monday as investors took a dim view of the group’s trading update, which showed persistent weak demand and falling paper prices amid soft demand.

Mondi slides to 12-year low after dismal outlook

Company’s warning of weak demand sends shock waves across paper and packaging sector
Tax court ruling gives Tharisa an earnings boost

The Tharisa judgment could rewrite the rules on PGM royalties
Glencore secures 20-year renewable energy supply from Discovery Green

Miners are adding renewable energy as market reforms open, balancing coal’s role with emission reduction
Altron benefits from diversified portfolio in tough times

Tech group lifts outlook, with earnings from continuing operations set to rise as much as 24%
Sirius income surges as acquisitive growth yields results

Increase of 15% in total income from rent was partly driven by acquisitions completed since July 2024
