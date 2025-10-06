S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs as AI dealmaking boosts sentiment

The floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/JEENAH MOON
New York — The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced on Monday, as artificial intelligence-related dealmaking boosted investor sentiment even as the US government shutdown extended through its sixth day.
The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached record closing highs, while the blue-chip Dow inched lower.
Chips took the lead after AMD said it would supply AI chips to OpenAI in a deal that could generate tens of billions of dollars in yearly revenue and would allow the ChatGPT creator to buy a stake of up to 10% in the chipmaker. AMD surged 23.7%, while the broader Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 2.9%.
“The market is seeing some strength in areas like technology and consumer discretionary and it's flying in the face of the government shutdown,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. “The market is still interested in the AI trade and the companies that support and use it.”
“It’s a wave and waves don’t go on forever; it will eventually crest and decline,” Pavlik added. “But where are we this cycle of the wave? It’s impossible to know.”
The federal government remained shuttered for the sixth day as legislators idled in a partisan impasse. The shutdown has postponed the release of key economic indicators, forcing investors to rely on secondary, non-government data to gauge the timing and extent of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
Monetary policymakers have cautioned against rushing to lower the Federal Funds target rate as inflation remains high, while others believe signs of softness in the labour market merit rate cuts. Financial markets have priced in an all-but-certain 94.6% chance of a 25 basis point interest rate reduction at the conclusion of the Fed's October meeting.
Without new US government data this week, market participants are monitoring reports on outstanding consumer credit, mortgage demand and the University of Michigan’s preliminary take on October consumer sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.31 points, or 0.14%, to 46,694.97, the S&P 500 gained 24.49 points, or 0.36%, to 6,740.28 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 161.16 points, or 0.71%, to 22,941.67.
Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, consumer discretionary led the gainers, while real estate suffered the steepest percentage decline.
Next week, third-quarter earnings will provide market catalysts as the reporting season gets under way with results from large US banks.
Analysts estimate aggregate year-on-year S&P 500 earnings growth of 8.8% for the July-to-September period, up 0.8 percentage points from projections at the beginning of the third quarter, according to LSEG data.
Tesla advanced 5.5% after the electric carmaker teased an event scheduled for Tuesday on social media platform X over the weekend. TD Cowen cut its Starbucks price target, citing a weakening labour market affecting Gen Z, sending the coffee chain’s shares down 5.0%.
Bitcoin breached the $125,000 mark on Sunday, sending crypto-related firms Coinbase, Strategy, Riot Platforms and MARA Holdings all gained ground.
Regional bank Comerica gained 13.7% after Fifth Third said it will buy the company in an all-stock deal valued at $10.9bn. Verizon shares dipped 5.1% after the telecommunications company named former PayPal boss Dan Schulman as its new CEO.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs as AI dealmaking boosts sentiment
Chips shine after AMD says it will supply AI chips to OpenAI in a deal that could generate tens of billions of dollars in yearly revenue
New York — The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced on Monday, as artificial intelligence-related dealmaking boosted investor sentiment even as the US government shutdown extended through its sixth day.
The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached record closing highs, while the blue-chip Dow inched lower.
Chips took the lead after AMD said it would supply AI chips to OpenAI in a deal that could generate tens of billions of dollars in yearly revenue and would allow the ChatGPT creator to buy a stake of up to 10% in the chipmaker. AMD surged 23.7%, while the broader Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 2.9%.
“The market is seeing some strength in areas like technology and consumer discretionary and it's flying in the face of the government shutdown,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. “The market is still interested in the AI trade and the companies that support and use it.”
“It’s a wave and waves don’t go on forever; it will eventually crest and decline,” Pavlik added. “But where are we this cycle of the wave? It’s impossible to know.”
The federal government remained shuttered for the sixth day as legislators idled in a partisan impasse. The shutdown has postponed the release of key economic indicators, forcing investors to rely on secondary, non-government data to gauge the timing and extent of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
Monetary policymakers have cautioned against rushing to lower the Federal Funds target rate as inflation remains high, while others believe signs of softness in the labour market merit rate cuts. Financial markets have priced in an all-but-certain 94.6% chance of a 25 basis point interest rate reduction at the conclusion of the Fed's October meeting.
Without new US government data this week, market participants are monitoring reports on outstanding consumer credit, mortgage demand and the University of Michigan’s preliminary take on October consumer sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.31 points, or 0.14%, to 46,694.97, the S&P 500 gained 24.49 points, or 0.36%, to 6,740.28 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 161.16 points, or 0.71%, to 22,941.67.
Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, consumer discretionary led the gainers, while real estate suffered the steepest percentage decline.
Next week, third-quarter earnings will provide market catalysts as the reporting season gets under way with results from large US banks.
Analysts estimate aggregate year-on-year S&P 500 earnings growth of 8.8% for the July-to-September period, up 0.8 percentage points from projections at the beginning of the third quarter, according to LSEG data.
Tesla advanced 5.5% after the electric carmaker teased an event scheduled for Tuesday on social media platform X over the weekend. TD Cowen cut its Starbucks price target, citing a weakening labour market affecting Gen Z, sending the coffee chain’s shares down 5.0%.
Bitcoin breached the $125,000 mark on Sunday, sending crypto-related firms Coinbase, Strategy, Riot Platforms and MARA Holdings all gained ground.
Regional bank Comerica gained 13.7% after Fifth Third said it will buy the company in an all-stock deal valued at $10.9bn. Verizon shares dipped 5.1% after the telecommunications company named former PayPal boss Dan Schulman as its new CEO.
Reuters
MORE MARKET NEWS:
AI boom drives global venture funding to new heights
Safe-haven demand pushes gold past $3,900 for first time
‘Fomo’ drives bubble fears in AI start-up valuations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.