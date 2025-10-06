Brent had fallen by about $5 per barrel last week in response to earlier expectations of a larger supply boost
Both countries are out of sync with prevailing economic and geopolitical norms, and basic common sense
Nomakhosazana Meth says payments will be processed once attendance registers are received from the basic education department
NEC adopts proposal aimed to arrest the deindustrialisation of SA’s metals sectors
Its digital platform has grown faster than anticipated, with 500,000 SABC+ users reported in March
Economists see firmer growth across the continent, but new US tariffs and lingering inflation could temper optimism
The Tharisa judgment could rewrite the rules on PGM royalties
A ‘Glory to Hamas’ message was spotted on a billboard and ‘Oct 7, Do it Again’ messages were painted on at least two walls in Melbourne on Tuesday
From a 69 all-out shock to a statement win over New Zealand, SA’s women rediscover their rhythm
Tesla has been grappling with slowing sales of its ageing line-up
The all share index (Alsi), the broadest measure of SA’s stock market, on Monday breached the 110,000-point mark for the first time in the JSE’s 137-year history after having broken through 100,000 about two months ago.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: JSE passes another milestone
Tax court ruling gives Tharisa an earnings boost
Glencore secures 20-year renewable energy supply from Discovery Green
Jubilee’s SA exit gains pace as state eyes chrome export controls
Mondi slides to 12-year low after dismal outlook
Altron benefits from diversified portfolio in tough times
Sirius income surges as acquisitive growth yields results
