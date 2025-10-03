Markets

‘Fomo’ drives bubble fears in AI start-up valuations

In the first quarter of 2025, AI start-ups raised $73.1bn globally, accounting for 57.9% of all venture capital funding

03 October 2025 - 10:53
by Yantoultra Ngui
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Dado Ruvic
Picture: Dado Ruvic

Singapore — Artificial intelligence start-ups are attracting record sums of venture capital, but some of the world’s largest investors warned that early-stage valuations are starting to look frothy, senior investment executives said on Friday.

“There's a little bit of a hype bubble going on in the early-stage venture space,” said Bryan Yeo, group chief investment officer at Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, as part of a panel discussion at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2025 in Singapore.

“Any company start-up with an AI label will be valued right up there at huge multiples of whatever the small revenue [is],” he said. “That might be fair for some companies and probably not for others.”

In the first quarter of 2025, AI start-ups raised $73.1bn globally, accounting for 57.9% of all venture capital funding, according to PitchBook. The surge was driven by funding rounds such as OpenAI's $40bn capital raising, as investors raced to catch the AI wave.

“Market expectations could be way ahead of what the technology could deliver,” Yeo said. “We're seeing a major AI capex boom today. It is masking some of the potential weaknesses that might be going on in the economy.”

Todd Sisitsky, president of alternative asset manager TPG , said the fear of missing out is dangerous for investors, though he added that views were divided on whether the AI sector had formed a bubble.

Some AI firms are hitting $100m in revenue within months, he said, while others in early-stage ventures command valuations at between $400m and $1.2bn per employee. He said that was “breathtaking”. 

Reuters

Elon Musk first to surpass $500bn fortune as wealth gap widens, Forbes says

Tesla and SpaceX boss cements status as world’s richest after fortune tops half a trillion dollars
Companies
1 day ago

International business briefs: Dutch court orders Meta to simplify timelines

In other headlines Shein joins bricks-and-mortar retail in France, Indonesia ‘regrets EU appealing WTO oil ruling’, Hong Kong’s retail sales by value ...
Companies
1 day ago

Tesla beats delivery forecasts as US buyers rush to secure expiring tax credits

Third-quarter surge offsets demand concerns, but analysts warn sales will cool after $7,500 incentive ends
Companies
23 hours ago

Starbucks executive resigns amid tech revamp

Deb Hall Lefevre is replaced by an interim chief technology officer
Companies
5 days ago

International business briefs: Spain approves BBVA’s new bid for Sabadell

In other briefs, Bristol Myers Squibb cuts price of psoriasis drug, Accenture to realign for rising AI demand, Chevron expects quarterly loss on Hess ...
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Foreign investors in R165bn sell-off of SA ...
Markets
2.
Oil rises on possible Russia sanctions, after ...
Markets
3.
Gold near record high on Fed rate-cut bets and US ...
Markets
4.
Gold on track for seventh weekly rise on hope for ...
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Investors brush off Telkom glitch
Markets

Related Articles

Elon Musk first to surpass $500bn fortune as wealth gap widens, Forbes says

Companies / Industrials

International business briefs: Dutch court orders Meta to simplify timelines

Companies

Tesla beats delivery forecasts as US buyers rush to secure expiring tax credits

Companies / Industrials

Starbucks executive resigns amid tech revamp

Companies / Retail & Consumer

International business briefs: Spain approves BBVA’s new bid for Sabadell

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.