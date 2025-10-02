subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Opec+ nations are gearing up to discuss the November oil output policy. It is anticipated that the oil cartel and its allies will hike production significantly, with reports suggesting that it could be triple the increase made for October. To discuss this further, Business Day TV spoke to Vinesh Chetty, head of energy commodities at Afriforesight.

ALSO READ:

Oil rises on possible Russia sanctions, after three days of losses

Some analysts have attributed the increases to a technical rebound, after Brent and WTI both lost about 1% in the prior session
Markets
11 hours ago

Gold near record high on Fed rate-cut bets and US shutdown

The US government has shut down much of its operations, potentially putting thousands of federal jobs at risk
Markets
12 hours ago

Momentum upbeat on asset growth after JSE’s 100,000-point milestone

Values-based firm believes SA assets are set for more growth, with limited fallout from US tariffs
Companies
1 day ago

Foreign investors in R165bn sell-off of SA equities

Reserve Bank says persistent sales by non-residents reflect weak domestic growth and tariff concerns
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Foreign investors in R165bn sell-off of SA ...
Markets
2.
Panic about possible US government shutdown spurs ...
Markets
3.
Gold at record high as US shutdown lifts ...
Markets
4.
Oil rises on possible Russia sanctions, after ...
Markets
5.
Gold near record high on Fed rate-cut bets and US ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil steady as traders mull Opec+ output hike and US shutdown

Markets

Oil slips as Opec+ plan fuels surplus concerns

Markets

Oil rises on possible Russia sanctions, after three days of losses

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.