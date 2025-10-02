Opec+ nations are gearing up to discuss the November oil output policy. It is anticipated that the oil cartel and its allies will hike production significantly, with reports suggesting that it could be triple the increase made for October. To discuss this further, Business Day TV spoke to Vinesh Chetty, head of energy commodities at Afriforesight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Outlook for oil as traders mull Opec+ output hike
Business Day TV speaks with Vinesh Chetty, head of energy commodities at Afriforesight
Opec+ nations are gearing up to discuss the November oil output policy. It is anticipated that the oil cartel and its allies will hike production significantly, with reports suggesting that it could be triple the increase made for October. To discuss this further, Business Day TV spoke to Vinesh Chetty, head of energy commodities at Afriforesight.
ALSO READ:
Oil rises on possible Russia sanctions, after three days of losses
Gold near record high on Fed rate-cut bets and US shutdown
Momentum upbeat on asset growth after JSE’s 100,000-point milestone
Foreign investors in R165bn sell-off of SA equities
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Oil steady as traders mull Opec+ output hike and US shutdown
Oil slips as Opec+ plan fuels surplus concerns
Oil rises on possible Russia sanctions, after three days of losses
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.