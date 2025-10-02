Some analysts have attributed the increases to a technical rebound, after Brent and WTI both lost about 1% in the prior session
Spinning off distribution while customers remain insolvent is the corporate equivalent of selling a house with the roof leaking
The appointment of accounting authorities across all 21 Setas follows audit failures and forensic probes
Secretary-general concedes networks have eroded trust as commission hears of underworld links to party funding
The acquisition will be funded through Prosus’ existing cash resources
Car sales were the main winners last month with 38,603 sold — 28% up on September 2024 sales
CEO Graham Lee says the group is gaining clients in the emerging market
Armed forces draw global ire after Swedish campaigner says she was ‘abducted’ in pre-recorded message
Aim is to win back-to-back Rugby Championship titles, but Argentina ‘will be angry on Saturday’
Toshimitsu Tanaka banks on heritage, AWD ethos and the latest Outback to bolster sales
Cobus Potgieter, a portfolio manager at Southern Cross Capital, joins Business Day TV for a look at JSE’s market movers.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks with SouthernCross Capital’s Cobus Potgieter
