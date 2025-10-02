subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

The JSE’s biggest gold miners posted more gains on Thursday as the US government shutdown sent more investors flocking to the safe-haven metal. Harmony Gold was leading the pack in intraday trade, but ended 1.5% weaker on the day.

ALSO READ:

Gold near record high on Fed rate-cut bets and US shutdown

The US government has shut down much of its operations, potentially putting thousands of federal jobs at risk
Markets
20 hours ago

US shutdown bites as White House–Congress clash deepens

Stalemate delays key data and services, giving President Donald Trump leverage for sweeping cuts
World
1 day ago

US shutdown stalls IPO revival as SEC grinds to halt

Skeleton staff leaves high-profile listings in limbo, dimming hopes for long-awaited market rebound
World
1 day ago

Natascha Viljoen takes over R1.6-trillion gold mining major

Former Amplats boss becomes the first woman to lead Newmont in its 104-year history
Companies
3 days ago

Panic about possible US government shutdown spurs gold buying

Gold prices shot past $3,800/oz this week
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Foreign investors in R165bn sell-off of SA ...
Markets
2.
Panic about possible US government shutdown spurs ...
Markets
3.
Gold at record high as US shutdown lifts ...
Markets
4.
Oil rises on possible Russia sanctions, after ...
Markets
5.
Gold near record high on Fed rate-cut bets and US ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.