The JSE’s biggest gold miners posted more gains on Thursday as the US government shutdown sent more investors flocking to the safe-haven metal. Harmony Gold was leading the pack in intraday trade, but ended 1.5% weaker on the day.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: US shutdown bonanza but Harmony gives up day’s gains
