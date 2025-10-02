subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Bitcoin jumped 1.2% to a two-month high on Thursday on market jitters stemming from the US government shutdown. Ithas surged about 10% in the past week on predictions that it will play a growing role in the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet.

ALSO READ:

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: US shutdown bonanza but Harmony gives up day’s gains

The JSE’s biggest gold miners posted more gains on Thursday as the US government shutdown sent more investors flocking to the safe-haven metal
5 hours ago

Prolonged US government shutdown poses market risks

Previous closures have proved less damaging than feared but latest impasse comes with concerns about fiscal health and the impact of tariffs
8 hours ago

US shutdown bites as White House–Congress clash deepens

Stalemate delays key data and services, giving President Donald Trump leverage for sweeping cuts
1 day ago

US shutdown stalls IPO revival as SEC grinds to halt

Skeleton staff leaves high-profile listings in limbo, dimming hopes for long-awaited market rebound
1 day ago

Panic about possible US government shutdown spurs gold buying

Gold prices shot past $3,800/oz this week
2 days ago
