Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon's market performance.

RECOMMENDED:

Richard Stewart takes helm at surging Sibanye-Stillwater

New CEO inherits miner on sharp upswing after 200% share price rally and buoyant metals markets
Companies
16 hours ago

PODCAST | Cell C strategy chief unpacks company turnaround

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rachael Ayo-Oladejo, chief of staff, strategy and business transformation at Cell C.
Companies
17 hours ago

Orion reports wider full-year loss

Difficulty securing funding has weighed on the group’s balance sheet
Companies
20 hours ago

Big earners flock to Capitec as private banking’s allure wanes

Group reports 24% increase in clients earning more than R50,000 in the six months to end-August
Companies
23 hours ago

Foreign investors in R165bn sell-off of SA equities

Reserve Bank says persistent sales by non-residents reflect weak domestic growth and tariff concerns
Markets
1 day ago

Woolworths hopes to make fashion business great again

Retailer says supply chain uncertainty and competition from discount e-tailers weigh on performance
Companies
1 day ago

ANC cadre takes over as chair of DBSA

Development Bank of Southern Africa confirms appointment of former Gauteng premier David Makhura
National
1 day ago
