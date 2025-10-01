The US government has shut down much of its operations, potentially putting thousands of federal jobs at risk
Spinning off distribution while customers remain insolvent is the corporate equivalent of selling a house with the roof leaking
Power utility battling to root out illegally printed and distributed electricity tokens that are robbing it of core revenue
Businesses avoiding full-time hires as the party’s labour laws are too rigid, punitive and anti-growth, says spokesperson
CEO Graham Lee says the group is gaining clients in the emerging market
Former trade & industry minister says dominance of imports is astounding
Summit in Copenhagen focuses on protection from Russia and a proposal on how to use its frozen assets
‘Job not finished’ as Boks only need to win Saturday's showdown in London to secure consecutive titles
In a modern world dominated by SUVs, it’s easy to forget that small cars once made the biggest impression and could do so again.
Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon's market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance
Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon's market performance.
RECOMMENDED:
Richard Stewart takes helm at surging Sibanye-Stillwater
PODCAST | Cell C strategy chief unpacks company turnaround
Orion reports wider full-year loss
Big earners flock to Capitec as private banking’s allure wanes
Foreign investors in R165bn sell-off of SA equities
Woolworths hopes to make fashion business great again
ANC cadre takes over as chair of DBSA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.