The US government has shut down much of its operations, potentially putting thousands of federal jobs at risk
Spinning off distribution while customers remain insolvent is the corporate equivalent of selling a house with the roof leaking
Power utility battling to root out illegally printed and distributed electricity tokens that are robbing it of core revenue
Businesses avoiding full-time hires as the party’s labour laws are too rigid, punitive and anti-growth, says spokesperson
CEO Graham Lee says the group is gaining clients in the emerging market
Former trade & industry minister says dominance of imports is astounding
Summit in Copenhagen focuses on protection from Russia and a proposal on how to use its frozen assets
‘Job not finished’ as Boks only need to win Saturday's showdown in London to secure consecutive titles
In a modern world dominated by SUVs, it’s easy to forget that small cars once made the biggest impression and could do so again.
Silver prices shot up more than 1.4% to a 14-year high on Wednesday, flirting with the $50/oz level as the precious metal rode gold’s slipstream. The yellow metal set another record at $3,895, lifted by a weaker dollar and safe-haven demand.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Price of silver scales 14-year high
