Foreign investors in R165bn sell-off of SA equities
Reserve Bank says persistent sales by non-residents reflect weak domestic growth and tariff concerns
01 October 2025 - 05:00
Foreign investors have cashed in on a record-breaking rally of SA stocks this year, selling R165bn worth of shares in the first eight months of this year, according to the SA Reserve Bank Quarterly Bulletin.
The net sales of JSE-listed shares by foreign investors in the period represent an acceleration from the net sales of R93bn reported in the same period last year...
