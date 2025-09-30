Reserve Bank says persistent sales by non-residents reflect weak domestic growth and tariff concerns
Nord Stream loss and Russia–China pipeline deal deepen competitiveness crisis for Europe’s largest economy
Former minister is believed to have jumped from 22nd floor of a Paris hotel, French-based newspaper Le Parisien says
Businesses avoiding full-time hires as the party’s labour laws are too rigid, punitive and anti-growth, says spokesperson
Company highlights growing number of people seeking help for illnesses once swept under the carpet
Business Day TV spoke with Nthabiseng Moleko, economist at Stellenbosch Business School
Cheap Chinese imports are flooding the market despite safeguards, exposing weak enforcement at SA’s borders
US president tells commanders military might may be needed to combat ‘invasion from within’
Ox Nché will start while Grant Williams, Jesse Kriel and Bongi Mbonambi are added to the bench
Meandering canals, lush parks and e-scooters make the German city one of the world’s greenest and most environmentally friendly
Independent global market analyst Boitumelo Letsuma joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Independent global market analyst Boitumelo Letsuma provides Business Day TV with insights into this afternoon’s market performance
