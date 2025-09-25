subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Northam Platinum’s share price touched a record R268.59 on Thursday before closing at R266.92 for a gain of more than 4.5% on the day, capping a surge of 109% in the past six months and 137.5% over the past year.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Revolut eyes SA as first African market in $13bn global push

Neobank’s arrival in SA poses a direct challenge to incumbents in foreign exchange, remittances and cards
Companies
8 hours ago

Fairvest to exceed distribution guidance on strong retail performance

The group increased its property portfolio to 128 assets, up from 127 in March
Companies
10 hours ago

AngloGold is winning over investors under Calderon

AngloGold may still be undervalued despite gaining 175% this year, says Allan Gray
Companies
11 hours ago

Barloworld flags weaker earnings as tough market weighs on revenue

Revenue for the Russian business VT was down 54%
Companies
15 hours ago

Strong demand for Nepi Rockcastle’s €500m green bond

Bond attracted an order book exceeding €4bn from more than 200 investors
Companies
17 hours ago

Transformation conditions for Ninety One-Sanlam mega deal

Competition Tribunal approves merger subject to conditions designed to ’safeguard competition and protect employees’
Companies
21 hours ago

Pick n Pay bets on hypermarket revival for turnaround

Group is focusing on a smaller, more profitable, higher-quality store base, says CEO
Companies
21 hours ago
