Oil slips away from seven-week high amid supply-demand uncertainty

Beijing/Singapore — Oil prices eased in Asian trade on Thursday, retreating from a seven-week high reached in the previous session as some investors took money off the table due to uncertainty around the supply-demand outlook.
Brent futures slipped 26c, or 0.4%, to $69.05 a barrel by 3.50am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 27c, or 0.4%, to $64.72 a barrel.
Both benchmarks gained 2.5% on Wednesday to their highest levels since August 1, driven by a surprise drop in US weekly crude inventories and concern Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure could disrupt supplies.
“Oil looks to be hitting a ceiling, with softer [seasonal] demand and rising Opec+ supplies into quarter four. Recent gains feel more sentiment-driven than fundamental, so unless a new shock emerges, Brent is likely to consolidate with a slight downside bias,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.
Sachdeva noted some profit-taking in morning deals, adding that the return of Kurdish supply was reigniting “fears of an oversupply narrative, propelling a pullback in prices” from almost seven-week highs.
Oil flows from Iraqi Kurdistan were expected to restart in days, after eight oil firms came to an agreement on Wednesday with Iraq’s federal and Kurdish regional government to resume exports.
While some market concerns remained on Russian supply disruptions, Haitong Securities said in a report that another key factor behind oil’s resilience was the lack of significant downward pressure from supply — demand fundamentals in recent weeks.
As the peak demand season gradually ends, the expectation of mounting oversupply pressures had yet to be reflected in prices, the report said.
Underscoring investor cautiousness on demand, a JPMorgan report on Wednesday said that US air passenger throughput for September indicates only a modest 0.2% increase year on year, a notable slowdown from the robust 1% growth in each of the previous two months.
“Likewise, US [petrol] demand has started to pull back, mirroring the broader moderation in travel trends,” the JPMorgan analysts said.
Reuters
