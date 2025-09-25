NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors rush in after stunning US comeback

The floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on September 22. REUTERS/JEENAH MOON
London — An investor stampede out of the US and into Europe and Asia has reversed course as big money managers ride a wave of euphoria over AI and interest rate cuts into the year-end, ditching the “rest of the world” trade for now.
Global fund managers had offloaded US stocks at a record pace after President Donald Trump unveiled steep reciprocal tariffs on April 2. The market has recovered since then, however, and US stocks have surged 7% in the past quarter.
Wall Street’s market supremacy is back and investors are likely to favour US assets in the coming quarter as traders price in 110 basis points (bps) of Federal Reserve rate cuts by the end of 2026 and AI juggernauts boost analysts’ stock market targets and US economic growth.
“There’s no need for pessimism right now about the US,” said Salman Ahmed, Fidelity International’s global head of macroeconomics and strategic asset allocation. He is positive on US small-cap stocks, which typically benefit from rate cuts and has turned neutral on Europe and Japan.
Dollar buying
The Fed last week cut rates for the first time since December.
In June, global fund managers surveyed by Bank of America (BofA) were the most negative on US stocks and the dollar out of all major asset classes. But by early September, these big investors were again betting on US equities, buying back into the dollar and reducing exposure to eurozone, emerging market and UK stocks, BofA’s survey showed.
Francesco Sandrini, Italy chief investment officer at Europe’s biggest investor, Amundi, said he was tilting his portfolios towards the US and expected smaller domestically focused companies, in particular, to benefit from rate cuts. He had turned less positive on European banks and Chinese stocks.
Data from fund tracking service Lipper, whose figures provide a snapshot of the global mood, showed investors resumed buying US stocks in August after pulling almost $78bn from the asset class in the previous three months. Flows into eurozone funds that report to Lipper, which hit a 12-month high of almost $3bn in April, dwindled to $563m by August.
Investors said these moves showed how diversifying away from the US was a better idea in theory than in practice.
“You cannot get away from the US,” Russell Investments global head of fixed income and foreign exchange solutions strategy Van Luu said. “Especially with equities.”
Measured in dollars, the de facto reporting currency for many global investors, the benchmark S&P 500 index has outpaced its European equivalent since June. US small caps have edged ahead of Europe’s since late August.
Weekly flows into US equity funds tracked by EPFR hit a year-to-date high of almost $58bn last week as eurozone funds drew in just $1bn and Japan funds registered zero net inflows, Barclays’ analysis of the data showed.
The US asset comeback can also be seen in bonds. French budget strife and Germany’s borrowing bonanza have lifted eurozone bond yields by about 15bps this quarter as equivalent US yields have fallen by roughly the same amount. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
Of the major US assets hit by April’s tariff turmoil, only the dollar is lagging, but it has stabilised. In the six months to June, the greenback posted its worst first half against the euro in decades. But an index measuring the greenback against rivals including the euro is up 0.8% this quarter.
One eye on the exit
Some investors said they were returning to Wall Street with one eye on the exit given medium-term risks such as Trump’s trade levies exacerbating US inflation and weighing on growth.
The market “momentum is certainly there, but let’s take it quarter by quarter”, Ahmed said.
He saw “shades of 2000" in the AI stock boom, warning that a repeat of that year’s dot-com stock crash could create an economic shock by reducing consumer wealth.
US households’ equity ownership has hit a 75-year high and stocks owned directly or through retirement vehicles represent 68% of their total wealth, analysis of Fed data by consultancy Capital Economics showed. “That should ring alarm bells, even if the buoyant stock market keeps rising for a while,” Capital Economics said.
Foresight Group MD Mayank Markanday expected US savers who have parked a record $7.7-trillion in US money market funds to move into domestic stocks or high-yielding US corporate debt as rates fall.
“The only positive for the rest of the world is that valuations remain more attractive in relation to the US,” he said. “However its definitely not the time to cut your US exposure and swing heavily towards that rest-of-the-world trade.”
NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors rush in after stunning US comeback
Equities recover from April’s tariff shocks, fuelled by AI boom and interest rate cuts
Dollar buying
Russell Investments
One eye on the exit
S&P 500 closes at record for second day on AI optimism
AI rush lifts Asian stocks while gold hits new high
US rate cuts send SA markets to record highs
