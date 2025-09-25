Equities recover from April’s tariff shocks, fuelled by AI boom and interest rate cuts
Weak export controls and lethargic bureaucracy have created a black market bonanza
Maj-Gen Petronella van Rooyen testified minister unlawfully strayed into the constitutional competence of the national commissioner
‘There are many Zulu speakers in Gauteng and in Johannesburg in particular, and a lot of them voted for MK,’ said Zille
Neobank’s arrival in SA poses a direct challenge to incumbents in foreign exchange, remittances and cards
According to the BER, retail and wholesaler confidence also weakened in third quarter, signalling softer demand ahead
SA’s G20 presidency provides a rare chance to embed women’s financial inclusion into global economic policy
Former French president, still influential despite legal issues, scorns ruling that will send him straight to prison
Flyhalf and loose forward expect an Argentine cauldron on Saturday
The six-cylinder powerplant gets an extra 13kW and 40Nm
Gold eased to just under $3,740/oz on Thursday, slipping from this week’s record $3,790 on expectations of higher for longer US interest rates. But safe-haven demand, dollar weakness and Chinese buying have kept bullion up 45% year to date.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold backs off high
Gold eased to just under $3,740/oz on Thursday, slipping from this week’s record $3,790 on expectations of higher for longer US interest rates. But safe-haven demand, dollar weakness and Chinese buying have kept bullion up 45% year to date.
ALSO READ:
NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors rush in after stunning US comeback
Gold steady as traders wait for key inflation data
Copper surges to 15-month high as Freeport slashes output after mine disaster
Gold hits record high on bets of US rate cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.