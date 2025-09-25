Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Thursday with a slightly weaker dollar lending some support, while investors awaited key US economic data for further insights into the Federal Reserve policy path.
Spot gold was at $3,737.01/oz by 3.47am GMT. US gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $3,767.90.
The US dollar index fell 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.
On Wednesday, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank president Mary Daly said she “fully supported” the Fed’s decision to cut its policy rate last week and expected further reductions ahead.
“The move [gold’s rise] may reflect expectations that the Fed intends to run the US economy hot as it rebalances its focus to the labour market,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.
“Initial support levels line up around $3,700 and $3,600. Breaking resistance at the latest high near $3,790 might expose $3,870-$3,875, followed by $4,000.”
Investors are awaiting the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, on Friday.
The report is expected to show a month-on-month rise of 0.3% for August and 2.7% year-on-year increase, according to a Reuters poll.
“I don’t think the inflation data will significantly impact [gold] unless it’s exceptionally high,” GoldSilver Central MD Brian Lan said.
“In our quantitative view of the market, the longer term is still very much bullish.”
Weekly US jobless claims data, due later on Thursday, may provide insights into labour market conditions.
Markets broadly expect two more 25 basis point (bp) Fed rate cuts this year, in October and December.
Safe-haven bullion, which tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment, hit a record high of $3,790.82 on Tuesday.
Spot silver was up 0.1% at $43.97/oz, platinum gained 0.4% at $1,477.94 and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,211.84.
Gold steady as traders wait for key inflation data
Weaker dollar supports metal ahead of release of personal consumption expenditures report that will provide insight into the Fed’s policy path
Reuters
