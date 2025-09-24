Shares in Harmony closed at R318.01 on Tuesday, their highest level in five months, extending the week’s gains to 22%. They have jumped more than 77% in the past year, driven by strong free cash flow, earnings and operational efficiency amid higher gold prices.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Harmony shares jump as plan comes together
