The JSE top 40 index closed 0.78% higher at 99,474 on Tuesday, lifted by strong performances in mining stocks. Valterra gained 8% and Sibanye-Stillwater rose 7.4%, while Impala and Northam Platinum also advanced.

RECOMMENDED READING:

SA chrome black market thrives amid export control delays

More than 10% of chrome ore is being mined illegally, says Glencore Alloys CEO Japie Fullard
Companies
2 days ago

Orion subsidiary signs financing and offtake deals with Glencore subsidiary

Prieska Copper Zinc Mine’s deal for financing of $200m-$250m enables it to transition to a producer
Companies
1 week ago

Anglo deepens ties with Chile to unlock $5bn from joint mine plan

The news comes one week after Anglo’s mega copper merger with Teck Resources
Companies
1 week ago

Angola’s Endiama seeks minority stake in De Beers

Angolan mineral resources ministry says diamond miner should remain in private hands
Companies
8 hours ago

Investors toast Anglo American’s bold copper play

Canadian billionaire Norman Keevil backs Anglo American and Teck merger
Companies
2 weeks ago
