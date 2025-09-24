Drop in US weekly crude inventories adds to worries over tightening supplies due to export issues in Russia, Iran and Iraq
Encouraging the wider cultivation of indigenous crops is one way SA is re-imagining its agricultural heritage
Ramaphosa says trade volatility is forcing the country to broaden its economic partnerships
We don’t appreciate the PA putting a gun to our heads over Kunene matter, says ANC
MicroFinance SA says products on offer are in a regulatory grey area, placing consumers at potential risk
New-vehicle dealers and furniture retailers remain bright spot amid gloomy trade sector, BER survey finds
France’s experience warns us that ‘business-friendly’ without being democracy-friendly breeds cynicism, not confidence
White House declines to confirm Mokhethi Shelile’s statement, which follows talks with House and Senate officials
Springbok coach expects fierce clash in crucial Rugby Championship match
Just 50 units will be made and some will make their way to SA in 2026
The JSE top 40 index closed 0.78% higher at 99,474 on Tuesday, lifted by strong performances in mining stocks. Valterra gained 8% and Sibanye-Stillwater rose 7.4%, while Impala and Northam Platinum also advanced.
SA chrome black market thrives amid export control delays
Orion subsidiary signs financing and offtake deals with Glencore subsidiary
Anglo deepens ties with Chile to unlock $5bn from joint mine plan
Angola’s Endiama seeks minority stake in De Beers
Investors toast Anglo American’s bold copper play
