Markets

Gold hits record high on bets of US rate cuts

Investors are closely awaiting US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech today for signals about the central bank’s policy

23 September 2025 - 07:30
by Anmol Choubey
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Gold prices steadied on Tuesday after reaching a record high, underpinned by expectations of more US rate cuts and a weaker dollar, as investors awaited Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech for further policy cues.

Spot gold held its ground at $3,744.68/oz as of 4.12am GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,759.02/oz earlier in the session.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.1% to $3,779.40/oz.

The US dollar index extended its losses from the previous session, making greenback-priced gold cheaper for overseas buyers.

“I think it’s predominantly a factor of monetary policy expectations, potentially lower interest rates and upside risks to inflation,” said Capital.com analyst Kyle Rodda.

“The short-term trend is still bullish intact, but on an intraday basis, we do expect a short-term pullback more due to technical factors,” Oanda senior market analyst Kelvin Wong said.

Investors are closely awaiting Powell’s speech, due at 4.35pm GMT, for signals about the central bank’s policy. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures index, Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is due on Friday.

New Federal Reserve governor Stephen Miran said on Monday that the Fed was misreading how tight it had set monetary policy and would put the job market at risk without aggressive rate cuts, a view countered in remarks by three of his colleagues who felt the central bank needed to remain cautious about inflation.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, investors see a 90% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut in October and a 75% chance of another one in December.

“We see slowing economic growth, higher inflation, the shifting geopolitical landscape and a weaker dollar keeping gold’s investment demand strong,” ANZ said in a note.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $43.84/oz, hovering near a 14-year high. Platinum was down 0.2% to $1,413.80/oz and palladium inched lower 0.5% to $1,173.18/oz. 

Reuters

MORE IN MARKETS:

Oil extends losses as Iraq and Kurdish governments agree to restart pipeline

The breakthrough will allow exports of about 230,000 barrels per day to resume from Iraqi Kurdistan
Markets
3 hours ago

AI rush lifts Asian stocks while gold hits new high

The rise in tech is attracting money from momentum funds and option players
Markets
3 hours ago

Argentina markets surge on promise of ‘large and forceful’ US support

Bonds, peso and US-traded stocks rally as Washington offers lifeline to help stabilise ally
Markets
12 hours ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: RCL takes a tumble after initial surge

Shares in RCL Foods tumbled as much as 13.11% on Monday
Markets
12 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold miners lead the JSE as US stagflation ...
Markets
2.
US rate cuts send SA markets to record highs
Markets
3.
Oil rises amid escalating tension in Europe and ...
Markets
4.
Gold close to record high as traders watch for ...
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: RCL takes a tumble after initial ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.