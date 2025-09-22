subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Tackling your questions tonight are Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Cobus Potgieter from SouthernCross Capital.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Value-added services: the fierce banking battlefield to retain clients

Banks show strong correlation between number of digitally active clients in relation to performance of VAS services
Companies
6 hours ago

Choppies sells Jwayelani chain in final SA market exit

Completion of the deal is subject to competition and regulatory approval and is expected before the end of November
Companies
9 hours ago

Renergen and Springbok Solar settle legal dispute over Free State energy projects

Agreement allows companies to continue operating their respective natural gas and solar projects
Companies
15 hours ago

Canal+ completes its takeover of MultiChoice and begins integration

Canal+ says it directly owns 46% of the shares of MultiChoice group, excluding treasury shares
Companies
16 hours ago

PPC shares rise on momentum from strategic turnaround

Ebitda increased more than 20% in the four months ended July, group reports
Companies
15 hours ago

Discovery girds up for future of banking with AI agents

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner says customers will soon have access to agentic technology
Companies
20 hours ago

AdvTech eyes full university status for new Emeris brand

Private education group’s R420m Sandton campus to anchor push as Varsity College, Vega and MSA unite
Companies
3 days ago

Mustek hikes dividend after stronger second half

Headline earnings up 8.3% year on year, tech group reports
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US rate cuts send SA markets to record highs
Markets
2.
Oil rises amid escalating tension in Europe and ...
Markets
3.
Gold close to record high as traders watch for ...
Markets
4.
Gold miners lead the JSE as US stagflation ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.