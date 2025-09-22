subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Canal+ completes its takeover of MultiChoice and begins integration

Canal+ says it directly owns 46% of the shares of MultiChoice group, excluding treasury shares
Companies
21 hours ago

Value-added services: the fierce banking battlefield to retain clients

Banks show strong correlation between number of digitally active clients in relation to performance of VAS services
Companies
12 hours ago

Investec expects steady first half, makes progress with share buyback programme

Group has repurchased about R1.1bn of the R2.5bn share buyback programme announced in May
Companies
3 days ago

Renergen and Springbok Solar settle legal dispute over Free State energy projects

Agreement allows companies to continue operating their respective natural gas and solar projects
Companies
20 hours ago

Choppies sells Jwayelani chain in final SA market exit

Completion of the deal is subject to competition and regulatory approval and is expected before the end of November
Companies
14 hours ago

PPC shares rise on momentum from strategic turnaround

Ebitda increased more than 20% in the four months ended July, group reports
Companies
21 hours ago

Discovery girds up for future of banking with AI agents

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner says customers will soon have access to agentic technology
Companies
1 day ago

AdvTech eyes full university status for new Emeris brand

Private education group’s R420m Sandton campus to anchor push as Varsity College, Vega and MSA unite
Companies
3 days ago

SA Corporate’s residential bets pay off

The strong occupancy profile and tenant base resilience are expected to trend upward
Companies
1 day ago
