The World Gold Council, alongside Linklaters and Hilltop Walk Consulting, has introduced a new concept, wholesale digital gold, an “opportunity gap” that will alter how the metal is owned, traded and used. Business Day TV spoke to Mike Oswin, global head of market structure & innovation at the WGC for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How wholesale digital gold can transform gold trade
Business Day TV talks to Mike Oswin, global head of market structure & innovation at the World Gold Council, about its new concept
