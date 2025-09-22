subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
The World Gold Council, alongside Linklaters and Hilltop Walk Consulting, has introduced a new concept, wholesale digital gold, an “opportunity gap” that will alter how the metal is owned, traded and used. Business Day TV spoke to Mike Oswin, global head of market structure & innovation at the WGC for more insight.

