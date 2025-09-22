subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Brent crude was weaker on Monday at $66.62 a barrel, down slightly from Friday’s close of $66.68. Prices are down 11.7% over the past year. Rising Iraqi exports are weighing on prices boosted by geopolitical tension, leaving crude mostly steady.

