Concerns about the US economy and central bank independence have made gold prices extra sensitive to interest rate cuts
While the Federal Reserve risks fuelling a bubble the Bank risks strangling growth to prove a point
Gen Fannie Masemola accuses police minister Senzo Mchunu of pressuring him to disband task team
President to push for UN reform, spotlight G20 presidency and mend US ties during high-level week in New York
French media group’s acquisition of MultiChoice becomes unconditional
New-vehicle dealers and furniture retailers remain bright spot amid gloomy trade sector, BER survey finds
BD law and tax review
Collins Aerospace restoring full functionality after hackers knock out automated check-in systems
SA’s men are set to play just five T20 Internationals against the West Indies in the entire summer ahead
The tiny Indian Ocean retreat of Constance Tsarabanjina inspires the quintessential island idyll.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent crude slips as Iraqi exports balance geopolitics
Brent crude was weaker on Monday at $66.62 a barrel, down slightly from Friday’s close of $66.68. Prices are down 11.7% over the past year. Rising Iraqi exports are weighing on prices boosted by geopolitical tension, leaving crude mostly steady.
