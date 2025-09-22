Gold miners lead the JSE as US stagflation worries markets
Concerns about the US economy and central bank independence have made gold prices extra sensitive to interest rate cuts
22 September 2025 - 15:57
Shares in SA’s biggest gold mining companies started the week on a firm footing as US interest rate cuts sent the metal’s price to a record high.
The price of gold firmed more than 1% on Monday, peaking at a record $3,728/oz during the day and extending a 42% price rally since the start of the year...
