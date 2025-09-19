The all share hit a record on Thursday after the rand peaked at a 10-month high earlier in the week
Food producer is running a business with demonstrable self-help progress
Top cop Mkhwanazi’s testimony ties former police minister and deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya Sibiya to SAPS corruption claims
Federation opts for survival over jumping headlong into ANC-SACP battle
Retailer says it plans to roll out 100 outlets of Pet Storey across SA by the end of 2026
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rob Nagel, credit portfolio manager at Ashburton Investments
Business Day TV spoke to Andrea Slabber from Trade Intelligence
Finance ministers are looking at how to set up a currency that could become an alternative to the Visa and Mastercard systems
On loss, memory and the men we measure ourselves against when life kicks our a**es hard
Actor ‘stood for an America we have to keep fighting for’, outspoken Jane Fonda said
Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV spoke to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.
MORE MARKET NEWS & ANALYSIS:
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
US rate cuts send SA markets to record highs
Asian shares on track for weekly gains
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
US rate cuts send SA markets to record highs
Asian shares on track for weekly gains
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.