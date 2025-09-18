Valterra closes above R1,000 a share for the first time since 2023
The party could see its vote fall below 30% nationwide in next year’s election, well beyond recovery
Desiree Liebenberg faces charges of fraud, racketeering, money laundering, theft and contravening Companies Act
ANC president says continued poor performance by municipalities risks further eroding the party’s performance
Fawu spokesperson Dominique Swartz says union is ‘opposed to the retrenchments and will fight them’
Business Day TV discusses the Bank’s decision to hold the repo rate at 7% with Frank Blackmore, lead economist at KPMG SA
The company runs training and mechanisation programmes, and provides interest-free loans for small-scale farmers
Leaders meet amid political tensions, focusing on optics over substance as key policy debates go unaddressed
Slovenian star leads the charge as cycling’s showcase event comes to continent for maiden event
Hilarious, exuberant, patriotic and sobering memoir about the daily grind of postal work
Tackling your questions tonight are Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth join Business Day TV to answer your top financial questions
Reserve Bank opts for caution in keeping repo rate at 7%
Coca Cola Beverages SA plans to cut more than 600 jobs
SAB’s R650m bet tests government’s commitment to farmers
Moody’s sees SA lagging continent with sub-1.5% growth
Bytes has ‘resilient’ first half, expects momentum to continue
RGS’s latest urgent Tongaat bid struck off roll following delays
Naspers-backed Urban Company soars on Indian IPO
