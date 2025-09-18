Spot gold slides 0.1% after prices hit a high of $3,707/oz on Wednesday
The party could see its vote fall below 30% nationwide in next year’s election, well beyond recovery
KZN police commissioner does not say where the order to have crime intelligence boss arrested came from
President clarifies statements about learning from the DA during meeting with ANC councillors
Fawu spokesperson Dominique Swartz says union is ‘opposed to the retrenchments and will fight them’
Governor points to new trade tariffs, global uncertainty and subdued local economy
The company runs training and mechanisation programmes, and provides interest-free loans for small-scale farmers
Aid driver from Jordan kills two Israeli soldiers at West Bank border crossing
SA’s Zakithi Nene, the fastest in the field coming into Tokyo, finishes fifth
Hilarious, exuberant, patriotic and sobering memoir about the daily grind of postal work
Valterra Platinum, formerly Anglo American Platinum, rose 5% on Thursday to close above R1,000 a share for the first time since 2023 after spot platinum turned positive after two days of losses. Valterra is up 79% so far this year.
Coca Cola Beverages SA plans to cut more than 600 jobs
SAB’s R650m bet tests government’s commitment to farmers
RGS’s latest urgent Tongaat bid struck off roll following delays
Consumers flock to spazas and taverns as supermarkets lag, report shows
Bytes has ‘resilient’ first half, expects momentum to continue
