The rand strengthened 0.8% to break a four-day losing streak against the pound on Thursday after the US cut interest rates while the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold. Markets expected the US cut, which is likely to see money flowing out of that country.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand strengthens against pound
