subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

The rand strengthened 0.8% to break a four-day losing streak against the pound on Thursday after the US cut interest rates while the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold. Markets expected the US cut, which is likely to see money flowing out of that country.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Reserve Bank opts for caution in keeping repo rate at 7%

Governor points to new trade tariffs, global uncertainty and subdued local economy
Economy
8 hours ago

Fed sees more cuts after trimming rate by 25 basis points

Officials’ focus is shifting from tariff-induced inflation to weakening growth and unemployment
World
1 day ago

Gold falters as dollar firms after Fed rate cut

Spot gold slides 0.1% after prices hit a high of $3,707/oz on Wednesday
Markets
7 hours ago

Moody’s sees SA lagging continent with sub-1.5% growth

Ratings agency warns weak demand from China and global headwinds will keep SA far behind 4.7% regional average
Economy
1 day ago

Surprise inflation slackening as food prices rise slower than in July

Annual CPI slowed to 3.3% in August as food inflation moderated, but economists still expect interest rates to remain on hold
Economy
1 day ago

S&P Global report sounds grim warning on SA’s gold industry

Lack of new discoveries a missed opportunity to revitalise one of the nation’s most iconic sectors
Economy
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold loses ground after Powell’s comments
Markets
2.
Oil slips but geopolitical concerns put a floor ...
Markets
3.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pan African scales new high
Markets
4.
Oil slips amid worry about US economy and ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.