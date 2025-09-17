subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’'s market performance

RECOMMENDED READING:

Moody’s sees SA lagging continent with sub-1.5% growth

Ratings agency warns weak demand from China and global headwinds will keep SA far behind 4.7% regional average
Economy
11 hours ago

Naspers-backed Urban Company soars on Indian IPO

This marks the second IPO of a company in the Naspers portfolio under CEO Fabricio Bloisi
Companies
14 hours ago

Outa takes Sanral to court over R265m debt in e-toll battle

Outa calls for legal finality on abandoned Gauteng e-toll debt cases
National
14 hours ago

Nampak’s disposal of Zimbabwe stake falls through

Group remains committed to disposing of Zimbabwean asset on commercially acceptable terms
Companies
17 hours ago

Momentum delivers record annual earnings

Growth reflects the strength of the group’s diversified portfolio, it says
Companies
16 hours ago

Metrofile’s shares jump on R1.37bn buyout offer

Special purpose company has offered R3.25 a share to acquire the document specialist group
Companies
15 hours ago

WesBank notes rise in balloon payments for cars

The vehicle financier says affordability pressures continue for SA car buyers
Life
13 hours ago

Orion subsidiary signs financing and offtake deals with Glencore subsidiary

Prieska Copper Zinc Mine’s deal for financing of $200m-$250m enables it to transition to a producer
Companies
15 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE hits record high as rand nears one-year peak ...
Markets
2.
Gold climbs to new high as hope of US rate cut ...
Markets
3.
Oil inches higher amid supply risk from attacks ...
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pan African scales new high
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Aspen loss still working through ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.