Traders wait for expected interest rate cut from US Federal Reserve
Reference to DA divides ANC: some reacted with anger, others say it should not have been expressed publicly
KZN provincial commissioner paints a bleak picture of ‘delayed justice’ at commission of inquiry
ANC president says continued poor performance by municipalities risks further eroding the party’s performance
This marks the second IPO of a company in the Naspers portfolio under CEO Fabricio Bloisi
Annual CPI slowed to 3.3% in August as food inflation moderated, but economists still expect interest rates to remain on hold
Business Partners index shows small firms worried by budget delay, revenue shortfall and rising survival risks
Officials’ focus is shifting from tariff-induced inflation to weakening growth and unemployment
Tunisian reportedly ousted the day after third-placed Amakhosi suffer first Premiership defeat
The vehicle financier says affordability pressures continue for SA car buyers
Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’'s market performance
Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV to unpack this afternoon’s market moves and what’s driving investor sentiment
Moody’s sees SA lagging continent with sub-1.5% growth
Naspers-backed Urban Company soars on Indian IPO
Outa takes Sanral to court over R265m debt in e-toll battle
Nampak’s disposal of Zimbabwe stake falls through
Momentum delivers record annual earnings
Metrofile’s shares jump on R1.37bn buyout offer
WesBank notes rise in balloon payments for cars
Orion subsidiary signs financing and offtake deals with Glencore subsidiary
