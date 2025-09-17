subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
DRDGold reached its highest level in 30 years with a rise of more than 4% on Wednesday, and its share price is up 30% so far this month. The gains came as gold hit a record above $3,700/oz on expectations of a US interest rate cut.

