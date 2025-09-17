subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Brent crude broke a three-day winning streak on Wednesday, ticking down 0.3%. Markets took a breather following gains that came after it emerged Russia may encounter some supply problems because of Ukrainian attacks on installations.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Naspers-backed Urban Company soars on Indian IPO

This marks the second IPO of a company in the Naspers portfolio under CEO Fabricio Bloisi
Companies
14 hours ago

Momentum delivers record annual earnings

Growth reflects the strength of the group’s diversified portfolio, it says
Companies
16 hours ago

Metrofile’s shares jump on R1.37bn buyout offer

Special purpose company has offered R3.25 a share to acquire the document specialist group
Companies
15 hours ago

Fed sees more cuts after trimming rate by 25 basis points

Officials’ focus is shifting from tariff-induced inflation to weakening growth and unemployment
World
4 hours ago

WATCH: Momentum delivers record annual earnings

Business Day TV spoke to Jeanette Marais, CEO of Momentum
Companies
9 hours ago

Mustek shares firm on higher earnings expectation

Group forecasts headline earnings per share up to 10% higher for the year to end-June
Companies
9 hours ago

Moody’s sees SA lagging continent with sub-1.5% growth

Ratings agency warns weak demand from China and global headwinds will keep SA far behind 4.7% regional average
Economy
11 hours ago

Surprise inflation slackening as food prices rise slower than in July

Annual CPI slowed to 3.3% in August as food inflation moderated, but economists still expect interest rates to remain on hold
Economy
13 hours ago
