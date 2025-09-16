Weaker greenback supports metal ahead of Fed’s policy meeting, where central bank is expected to cut rates
It is the first under the Reserve Bank’s new ‘preferred’ 3% inflation target and the last before the medium-term budget
Lack of high-speed internet connectivity and a shortage of funds to blame
ANC president says continued poor performance by municipalities risks further eroding the party’s performance
The news comes one week after Anglo’s mega copper merger with Teck Resources
Despite tariff-driven inflation risks and fragile growth, the monetary policy committee is seen holding rates this week
Business Partners index shows small firms worried by budget delay, revenue shortfall and rising survival risks
IDF says about 3,000 Hamas combatants still in Gaza City
Zakithi Nene faces a battle royale for the 400m gold at the world championships in Tokyo on Thursday.
Jet-inspired Pregunta was unveiled shortly after the company was bought by Volkswagenin 1998
Unum Capital’s Rob Pietropaolo provides analysis of Italtile, Thungela and Dis-Chem.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
TRADE OF THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical analysis on Italtile, Thungela and Dis-Chem
Unum Capital’s Rob Pietropaolo breaks down the latest market moves in Italtile, Thungela, and Dis-Chem.
Unum Capital’s Rob Pietropaolo provides analysis of Italtile, Thungela and Dis-Chem.
RECOMMENDED READING:
Business Day to get Financial Mail muscle
WATCH: Focus on Attacq’s full-year results
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Italtile knocked down
Premier expects profit jump of up to 30% despite softer revenue growth
Attacq leads the pack with double-digit dividend growth
Anglo deepens ties with Chile to unlock $5bn from joint mine plan
Libstar shares jump 16% after takeover interest announcement
Time is running out for SA’s idle smelters
City Lodge flags air travel bottlenecks as a drag on hospitality rebound
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Thungela CEO July Ndlovu unpacks tough first half
Thungela’s earnings fall amid weak coal prices and rising costs
CHRIS GILMOUR: Miniboom in retail spending may be over for now
Dis-Chem’s growth plan runs up against space crunch and competition
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.