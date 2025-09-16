subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers

RECOMMENDED READING:

Business Day to get Financial Mail muscle

Move to fold the FM magazine into its daily newspaper simplifies Arena’s product offering, reduces duplication of editorial resources and offers ...
Companies
5 hours ago

Libstar shares jump 16% after takeover interest announcement

The company has received nonbinding expressions of interest which its board is evaluating
Companies
14 hours ago

Anglo deepens ties with Chile to unlock $5bn from joint mine plan

The news comes one week after Anglo’s mega copper merger with Teck Resources
Companies
14 hours ago

Hyprop reports double-digit growth in SA and Eastern Europe portfolios

The group expects an increase of 10%-12% in distributable income per share for 2026
Companies
14 hours ago

Attacq leads the pack with double-digit dividend growth

Development activity across Waterfall City continues to create long-term value
Companies
8 hours ago

WATCH: Hyprop CEO Morné Wilken on earnings beat, payout hike and what’s ahead

Business Day TV unpacks Hyprop's stronger-than-expected earnings with CEO Morné Wilken
Companies
4 hours ago

WATCH: Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers on buyer interest and 15% profit jump

Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers unpacks the group's 15.4% profit rise and confirms buyer interest with Business Day TV
Companies
4 hours ago

City Lodge flags air travel bottlenecks as a drag on hospitality rebound

CEO Andrew Widegger points to a lack of affordable and accessible flights
Companies
1 day ago

Naspers initiates stock split to cut share price and lure investors

The split is expected to align the price per Naspers N ordinary share more closely with that of Prosus
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE hits record high as rand nears one-year peak ...
Markets
2.
Oil rises further after attacks on Russian ...
Markets
3.
Gold steady as traders wait for Fed’s rate ...
Markets
4.
Gold climbs to new high as hope of US rate cut ...
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Aspen loss still working through ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

JSE hits record high as rand nears one-year peak on metals rally

Markets

WATCH: Technical analysis on Italtile, Thungela and Dis-Chem

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Oil inches higher amid supply risk from attacks on Russian refineries

Markets

Gold climbs to new high as hope of US rate cut dents dollar

Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Aspen loss still working through share price

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.