Pan African Resources enjoyed the biggest boost from Tuesday’s gold price surge. Shares in the SA mining company peaking at a record R19.48, up by nearly two thirds in the past 90 days. The miner has outperformed its peers over the past six months by more than doubling in value to R45bn.

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold cracks through $3,700

Gold prices passed the $3,700/oz mark on Tuesday, setting a new record high in morning trade
2 hours ago

Business Day to get Financial Mail muscle

Move to fold the FM magazine into its daily newspaper simplifies Arena’s product offering, reduces duplication of editorial resources and offers ...
5 hours ago

Libstar shares jump 16% after takeover interest announcement

The company has received nonbinding expressions of interest which its board is evaluating
14 hours ago

Anglo deepens ties with Chile to unlock $5bn from joint mine plan

The news comes one week after Anglo’s mega copper merger with Teck Resources
14 hours ago

Time is running out for SA’s idle smelters

Despite vast chrome reserves, the country is losing ground to China due to years of government inaction
19 hours ago

Attacq leads the pack with double-digit dividend growth

Development activity across Waterfall City continues to create long-term value
8 hours ago

Naspers initiates stock split to cut share price and lure investors

The split is expected to align the price per Naspers N ordinary share more closely with that of Prosus
1 day ago
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold cracks through $3,700

WATCH: Stock Picks

WATCH: Market Report

WATCH: Technical analysis on Italtile, Thungela and Dis-Chem

WATCH: Market Report

Oil inches higher amid supply risk from attacks on Russian refineries

Gold climbs to new high as hope of US rate cut dents dollar

