Pan African Resources enjoyed the biggest boost from Tuesday’s gold price surge. Shares in the SA mining company peaking at a record R19.48, up by nearly two thirds in the past 90 days. The miner has outperformed its peers over the past six months by more than doubling in value to R45bn.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pan African scales new high
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.