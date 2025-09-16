Gold prices passed the $3,700/oz mark on Tuesday, setting a new record high in morning trade on dollar weakness and rate cut bets. Gold’s gains this week are mostly attributable to marketwide expectations of a quarter-point interest rate cut in the US on Wednesday. Rate cuts drop the value of interest-bearing assets, making precious metals more attractive.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold cracks through $3,700
