subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Tackling your questions tonight are Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Chris Reddy from All weather Capital.  

RECOMMENDED READING:

Naspers initiates stock split to cut share price and lure investors

The split is expected to align the price per Naspers N ordinary share more closely with that of Prosus
Companies
11 hours ago

Government resolves NSFAS crisis by reshuffling funds

Minister Buti Manamela says money has been freed up to help students who have run into registration problems
National
9 hours ago

WATCH: Key takeaways from Afrimat’s Q2 construction rebound

Independent economist Roelof Botha, who compiles the index, shared more insights on the sector’s recovery and outlook in an interview with Business ...
Economy
8 hours ago

City Lodge flags air travel bottlenecks as a drag on hospitality rebound

CEO Andrew Widegger points to a lack of affordable and accessible flights
Companies
10 hours ago

WATCH: Cilo Cybin transitions to the JSE’s mainboard

Business Day TV spoke with Gabriel Theron, founder and CEO of Cilo Cybin
Companies
10 hours ago

WATCH: Economic Week Ahead

Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets, previews the economic week ahead, covering key trends in local and global markets
Economy
9 hours ago

PODCAST: Pushing trust in the world of digital payments

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Charles Lobo, senior vice-president and regional risk officer for Visa Central Europe Middle East and Africa
Companies
12 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE hits record high as rand nears one-year peak ...
Markets
2.
Oil rises further after attacks on Russian ...
Markets
3.
Gold steady as traders wait for Fed’s rate ...
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Setback for Discovery
Markets
5.
World Platinum Investment Council forecasts more ...
Markets

Related Articles

SA caught in debt trap by high borrowing costs — Moody’s

Economy

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

Gold steady as traders wait for Fed’s rate decision

Markets

JSE hits record high as rand nears one-year peak on metals rally

Markets

Oil rises further after attacks on Russian refineries

Markets

While SA listed property holds steady, cracks are beginning to show

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.