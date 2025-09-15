Metal is hardly changed, with profit-taking and small increase in dollar keeping gains in check
Anglo’s grip on Kumba is less a sentimental salute to its SA roots than keeping a reliable cash cannon in its arsenal
Minister Buti Manamela says money has been freed up to help students who have run into registration problems
ANC president says continued poor performance by municipalities risks further eroding the party’s performance
The split is expected to align the price per Naspers N ordinary share more closely with that of Prosus
Rating agency identifies weak growth, fiscal pressures and structural obstacles holding country back
Several short-term headwinds could slow the material outperformance of the equities
President Donald Trump says changes to earnings reports will allow managers to focus on running their companies
Nasreddine Nabi says newcomers are are not yet ready to feature in terms of conditioning
Before its replacement arrives next year, SA's favourite bakkie celebrates its birthday with a special edition
Tackling your questions tonight are Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Chris Reddy from All weather Capital.
Tackling your questions tonight are Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Chris Reddy from All weather Capital.
